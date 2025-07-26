Maharashtra drivers push for better pay, Uber/Ola rides hit hard
If you're booking an Uber or Ola in Maharashtra, expect longer waits and more cancelations.
Many drivers have stopped using the apps to protest slow fare revisions, hoping to earn more by picking rides themselves.
Their main ask: raise the base fare to ₹48 and increase per kilometer rates from ₹16 to ₹24 in Mumbai.
Drivers want to earn more
Right now, app drivers end up with just ₹6-8 per km after commissions, but going offline bumps that up to ₹12-14.
Recent meetings between driver unions and government officials haven't fixed things yet.
Even though the Bombay High Court says services shouldn't be blocked, union leaders say their protest is peaceful and within their rights.
What's the update?
Ola hasn't responded publicly so far.
Uber insiders hint that if demands are met, ride prices could go up for passengers.
Talks between drivers, companies, and the government are still ongoing—so stay tuned if you rely on these cabs!