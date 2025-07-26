Delhi teen's gang rape, murder: Nine arrested, videos found India Jul 26, 2025

A 14-year-old boy from Jeevan Park was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Delhi by a group of nine—six of them minors.

The gang suspected he was leaking information to rivals.

They kidnapped him on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, took him to the Munak Canal, filmed the assault "for fun," and left his body with multiple stab wounds on July 1.