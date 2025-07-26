Next Article
Delhi teen's gang rape, murder: Nine arrested, videos found
A 14-year-old boy from Jeevan Park was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Delhi by a group of nine—six of them minors.
The gang suspected he was leaking information to rivals.
They kidnapped him on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, took him to the Munak Canal, filmed the assault "for fun," and left his body with multiple stab wounds on July 1.
Arrests made within days of crime
Police quickly recovered a motorcycle used in the crime and arrested six suspects within days; three more were caught later at a camp in Meerut.
Videos of the attack were found on their phones, confirming what happened.
All have been charged with murder and gang rape as investigations continue.