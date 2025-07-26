Next Article
Delhi Police bust Telegram work-from-home scam, arrest 5
Delhi Police have busted a Telegram-based work-from-home scam that cheated a 29-year-old woman from Burari out of over ₹17.29 lakh.
The group promised easy cash for simple online tasks, but instead tricked victims into sending UPI payments and even took personal loans in their names, totaling another ₹8.8 lakh.
Accused used fake identities to operate
Five people—Krish, Deepa, Gaurav, Manthan, and Nidhi Agarwal, also called the "Crypto Queen"—were arrested following raids.
They used a Telegram channel to lure victims, moved stolen money through fake bank accounts, and converted it into cryptocurrency to hide their tracks.
Police are still investigating to find others involved and recover the stolen funds.