Amit Shah wants agencies to work closely to tackle terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants Central and state agencies to work more closely to catch people behind terrorism and smuggling.
Speaking at a major security conference in Delhi with hundreds of top officers and young police leaders, he highlighted new challenges like cyber threats, drug trafficking, and encrypted messages used by criminals.
The focus is on smarter teamwork and better tech to stay ahead.
Focus on national security ahead of Independence Day
Shah's push is about making India safer by breaking down criminal networks and improving how agencies share info—especially with big events like Independence Day coming up.
He emphasized the conference as an important step for national security, giving officials a chance to swap ideas on tackling modern threats.
For young people especially, it's a reminder that staying secure now means thinking smarter together.