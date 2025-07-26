Gurugram: Police constable accused of murdering relative India Jul 26, 2025

A Haryana police constable named Ravindra is accused of strangling his 25-year-old relative Sangeeta in Gurugram on July 24.

Sangeeta had been living with him in Sohna after losing her husband two years ago and was raising her three-year-old child.

Ravindra has disappeared since the incident.