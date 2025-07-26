Next Article
Gurugram: Police constable accused of murdering relative
A Haryana police constable named Ravindra is accused of strangling his 25-year-old relative Sangeeta in Gurugram on July 24.
Sangeeta had been living with him in Sohna after losing her husband two years ago and was raising her three-year-old child.
Ravindra has disappeared since the incident.
Manhunt for the missing constable
Sangeeta's brother, Narendra, filed a complaint against Ravindra, leading police to launch a manhunt for the missing constable.
Officers quickly sent Sangeeta's body for post-mortem and say they're actively investigating to find out what happened and track down Ravindra.