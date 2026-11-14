Gurugram installs 300 ANPR cameras at gas stations Nov 15
Starting November 15, Gurugram will set up 300 ANPR cameras at gas stations to fight air pollution.
If your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, you won't be able to get fuel.
Gas stations will clearly display this rule in both Hindi and English.
This is part of the city's push for cleaner air, following the "no PUC, no fuel" policy that kicked off across NCR last month.
Gurugram ANPR to verify PUC status
These ANPR cameras automatically read license plates and check online if your car's PUC is up-to-date.
Driving without a PUC certificate can attract a fine of up to ₹10,000, as per the Motor Vehicles Act.
As District Transport Officer and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Sanjeev Singla puts it, this tech-driven move shows Gurugram is serious about cutting down on vehicle pollution and keeping the air healthier for everyone.