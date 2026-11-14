Gurugram installs 300 ANPR cameras at gas stations Nov 15

Starting November 15, Gurugram will set up 300 ANPR cameras at gas stations to fight air pollution.

If your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, you won't be able to get fuel.

Gas stations will clearly display this rule in both Hindi and English.

This is part of the city's push for cleaner air, following the "no PUC, no fuel" policy that kicked off across NCR last month.