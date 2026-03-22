Gurugram: Man dies, 3 injured in roof collapse India Mar 22, 2026

A sudden roof collapse in an old building at Dundahera, Gurugram, left one man dead and three others injured late Friday night (March 20, 2026).

A man identified as Satish [surname], about 30, was resting when the roof collapsed.

His roommate, Ravi Jha, was badly burned while cooking dinner, and a couple passing by, Rahul Kumar and Kirti, were also hurt by falling debris.