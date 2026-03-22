Gurugram: Man dies, 3 injured in roof collapse
India
A sudden roof collapse in an old building at Dundahera, Gurugram, left one man dead and three others injured late Friday night (March 20, 2026).
A man identified as Satish [surname], about 30, was resting when the roof collapsed.
His roommate, Ravi Jha, was badly burned while cooking dinner, and a couple passing by, Rahul Kumar and Kirti, were also hurt by falling debris.
Owner, caretaker arrested
Police have charged the building's owner and caretaker with culpable homicide and endangering life; both were arrested but are now out on bail.
Gurugram district administration ordered the building vacated and occupants were evacuated after an inspection found the structure unsafe.