Gurugram road rage: driver smashes Pooja Verma's Swift on dashcam
India
A recent road rage incident on Gurugram's Race Course Road has people talking about safety again.
Pooja Verma and her daughter were threatened by a black Scorpio SUV driver, who rammed their Swift and smashed its headlights with an iron rod, caught clearly on dash cam.
FIR filed after several police visits
Even though Verma reported the attack right away, an FIR was only filed after several trips to the police station.
The driver's identity is still unknown, but police are investigating the case.
This comes just after another hit-and-run nearby.