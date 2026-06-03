Gurugram woman arrested after video claiming beef, insulting Suvendu Adhikari
A 34-year-old woman in Gurugram was arrested after posting a video online in which she claimed to be cooking beef and made derogatory remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The video sparked a complaint from a local resident, leading police to book her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Woman admits cooking chicken, seeks bail
The woman, originally from South Dinajpur, West Bengal, has lived in Chakarpur with her family for five years.
Police seized her phone for forensic checks and found that during questioning, she admitted she was actually cooking chicken, not beef as claimed in the video.
The clip has been deleted but kept as evidence.
She has applied for bail with a hearing set for June 8 and remains in judicial custody while the investigation continues.