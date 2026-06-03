Gurugram woman arrested after video claiming beef, insulting Suvendu Adhikari

Woman admits cooking chicken, seeks bail

The woman, originally from South Dinajpur, West Bengal, has lived in Chakarpur with her family for five years.

Police seized her phone for forensic checks and found that during questioning, she admitted she was actually cooking chicken, not beef as claimed in the video.

The clip has been deleted but kept as evidence.

She has applied for bail with a hearing set for June 8 and remains in judicial custody while the investigation continues.