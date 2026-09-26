Gurugram woman Deepa dies by suicide and husband Jatin probed
India
A woman named Deepa died by suicide in Gurugram on Thursday, reportedly jumping from her apartment building.
Her husband Jatin, who used to be a joint secretary of their society, is now under investigation after Deepa's family accused him of regular domestic violence and mental harassment.
Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint.
Family alleges abuse, postmortem pending
Deepa's family says she faced constant abuse at home, especially when Jatin came home drunk, and believes this pushed her to take such a step.
She leaves behind an eight-year-old son.
Police are awaiting the postmortem report as they continue their investigation.