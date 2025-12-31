Next Article
Guwahati schools closed for a week as cold wave hits
India
All government and provincialised schools in Guwahati and the Kamrup Metropolitan district will stay closed from December 31 to January 6 because of an intense cold wave.
Private schools have been advised to close as well.
The district administration made the call after temperatures dropped sharply, and the IMD says light rain and fog are likely through January 1.
Why does this matter?
Classes are off for a full week—no lessons or activities—so students get an unexpected winter break.
Private schools have been asked to close too, all for everyone's safety.
Schools are set to reopen on January 7, so enjoy the downtime (and maybe keep those sweaters handy).