Guwahati schools closed for a week as cold wave hits India Dec 31, 2025

All government and provincialised schools in Guwahati and the Kamrup Metropolitan district will stay closed from December 31 to January 6 because of an intense cold wave.

Private schools have been advised to close as well.

The district administration made the call after temperatures dropped sharply, and the IMD says light rain and fog are likely through January 1.