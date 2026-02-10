Gwalior: 70-year-old woman killed, several injured in stampede
India
During the Navgrah Temple inauguration in Dabra, Gwalior, a 70-year-old woman lost her life and six or seven others were injured after a stampede broke out.
Thousands had gathered for the Kalash Yatra's sacred pot distribution when a sudden rush caused chaos and people got caught up in the crowd.
Police looking into how crowd control failed
According to officials, things turned dangerous when people pushed forward all at once for the sacred pots.
Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said a scuffle broke out, leading to one woman being crushed.
Police are now looking into how crowd control failed.
The injured—mostly women and a young girl—are being treated at local hospitals.