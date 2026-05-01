H5N1 bird flu confirmed in 44 dead peacocks Tumakuru Karnataka India May 01, 2026

44 peacocks were found dead in Tumakuru, Karnataka, and tests have confirmed H5N1 bird flu as the cause.

The news first broke on April 16, sparking worries about the virus spreading, but so far there haven't been any new cases.

Officials are keeping a close eye on things and acting fast to stop it from spreading further.