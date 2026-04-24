'If didi had given...': Accused in IRS daughter's murder remorseless
What's the story
Rahul Meena, the 23-year-old accused of murdering and raping the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Delhi, has shown no remorse during interrogation, according to ANI. He allegedly told investigators that the crime could have been avoided if the victim had given him money. "If didi had given the money, this would not have happened," he said matter-of-factly.
Employment background
Meena was fired 6 weeks before the crime
Reports state Meena worked at the IRS officer's home for nearly eight months before being fired six weeks ago over complaints of financial misconduct. He was known to be in heavy debt and addicted to online games. Despite his termination, he was familiar with the family's four-layered security system, including passcode-protected locks and spare keys for servants.
Crime details
Meena raped and strangled the victim after she refused to
On the day of the crime, Meena reportedly waited for the IRS officer and his wife to leave for their morning routine before entering their home. He first asked the victim for money, and upon her refusal, he attacked her with a lamp and another heavy object. After rendering her unconscious, he strangled and raped her.
Locker failure
He stole cash and jewelry from the victim's home
After the assault, Meena reportedly attempted to access the victim's locker using her blood-soaked fingers but failed. Investigators were cited to state that this could be due to her blood circulation stopping or blood stains on her fingers. Unable to access the locker, he used a screwdriver to open it and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing in the victim's brother's pants and slippers.
Arrest details
The victim died due to strangulation after an assault
Later, when the crime came to light, Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka, Delhi. A postmortem report confirmed the victim died due to strangulation after an assault, with multiple abrasions on her arms and legs. Her clothes were torn, and she was found naked from the waist down.