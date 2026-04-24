'If didi had given...': Accused in IRS daughter's murder remorseless

Rahul Meena, the 23-year-old accused of murdering and raping the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Delhi , has shown no remorse during interrogation, according to ANI. He allegedly told investigators that the crime could have been avoided if the victim had given him money. "If didi had given the money, this would not have happened," he said matter-of-factly.

Employment background Meena was fired 6 weeks before the crime Reports state Meena worked at the IRS officer's home for nearly eight months before being fired six weeks ago over complaints of financial misconduct. He was known to be in heavy debt and addicted to online games. Despite his termination, he was familiar with the family's four-layered security system, including passcode-protected locks and spare keys for servants.

Crime details Meena raped and strangled the victim after she refused to On the day of the crime, Meena reportedly waited for the IRS officer and his wife to leave for their morning routine before entering their home. He first asked the victim for money, and upon her refusal, he attacked her with a lamp and another heavy object. After rendering her unconscious, he strangled and raped her.

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Locker failure He stole cash and jewelry from the victim's home After the assault, Meena reportedly attempted to access the victim's locker using her blood-soaked fingers but failed. Investigators were cited to state that this could be due to her blood circulation stopping or blood stains on her fingers. Unable to access the locker, he used a screwdriver to open it and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing in the victim's brother's pants and slippers.

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