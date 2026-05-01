Haj Committee of India raises airfare ₹10,000 for 2026 pilgrims
India
The Haj Committee of India just announced that pilgrims heading to Haj in 2026 will have to pay ₹10,000 more for airfare.
The government says the hike is due to rising jet fuel prices and tensions in West Asia.
All registered pilgrims need to pay the new amount by May 15.
Owaisi urges Haj refund, Rijiju defends
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called the move exploitation, pointing out that many people save for years for this once-in-a-lifetime trip.
He also noted the committee's price is nearly double what solo travelers pay, urging the government to reconsider and refund pilgrims.
Meanwhile, Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the decision, saying the rise in fuel prices was beyond anyone's control and airlines could not be blamed.