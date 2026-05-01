Haj Committee of India raises airfare ₹10,000 for 2026 pilgrims

Owaisi urges Haj refund, Rijiju defends

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called the move exploitation, pointing out that many people save for years for this once-in-a-lifetime trip.

He also noted the committee's price is nearly double what solo travelers pay, urging the government to reconsider and refund pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the decision, saying the rise in fuel prices was beyond anyone's control and airlines could not be blamed.