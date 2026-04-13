Hapur wedding bus collides with truck, killing 6, injuring 7
India
A heartbreaking accident in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has left six people dead and seven others hurt after a bus full of wedding guests crashed into a truck.
Police rushed to help right away, and while the injured are still getting treatment, families of the victims have arrived at the scene.
Unidentified person among 12 on bus
The crash site has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Out of 12 people on the bus, one person (possibly the driver) hasn't been identified yet.
Police say legal steps are underway as families process what happened.
Sadly, this comes just days after a similar tragic accident in Bihar's Katihar district that also claimed several lives.