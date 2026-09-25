Hardeep Singh Puri: India will continue diesel exports despite shortages
India
While the US is thinking about limiting its own diesel exports to boost local supply, India isn't hitting pause.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that India will keep exporting diesel, despite global shortages and price hikes caused by geopolitical tensions and less Russian fuel on the market.
India expands refining capacity, keeps commitments
India is ramping up its refining power, from 267 million to nearly 290 million tons a year soon, with bigger plans for 2030-32.
This move aims to meet rising demand and attract big investors like Saudi Aramco.
Puri pointed out that India's sticking to its export commitments (like a five-year supply agreement with Mauritius), showing it wants to be seen as a dependable player in the global energy game.