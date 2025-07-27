Next Article
Haridwar temple stampede kills 6, 35 injured
A sudden stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning left six people dead and 35 injured.
The chaos broke out after rumors spread about a fallen electric wire, causing panic among the large crowd of devotees visiting during the busy Sawan month.
CM orders magisterial inquiry
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy and plans to improve crowd management at popular temples.
President Droupadi Murmu shared her condolences, saying she was deeply saddened by the loss and wished a quick recovery for those hurt.