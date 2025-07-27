Hyderabad teens' suicide: School's NOC demand for Hansika under probe
In a heartbreaking turn, two Class 10 friends from Miyapur, Hyderabad—Sheikh Rizwan (15) and K Hansika (14)—died by suicide just five days apart this July.
Rizwan reportedly jumped from his school building on July 19; Hansika allegedly took her life at home on July 24.
The two had exchanged Instagram messages before the incidents, leading to warnings from their school.
Case filed against school, Rizwan's family
Police are investigating claims that Hansika's principal demanded a No Objection Certificate from Rizwan's parents for her to sit exams—a move her father says caused her distress.
He also alleges Rizwan's father blamed Hansika for his son's death and pressured her to do the same.
Authorities have filed an abetment to suicide case against the school management and Rizwan's parents, while questioning both families, staff, and reviewing online chats to understand what really happened.