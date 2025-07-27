Hyderabad teens' suicide: School's NOC demand for Hansika under probe

Case filed against school, Rizwan's family

Police are investigating claims that Hansika's principal demanded a No Objection Certificate from Rizwan's parents for her to sit exams—a move her father says caused her distress.

He also alleges Rizwan's father blamed Hansika for his son's death and pressured her to do the same.

Authorities have filed an abetment to suicide case against the school management and Rizwan's parents, while questioning both families, staff, and reviewing online chats to understand what really happened.