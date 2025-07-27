Haridwar stampede kills 6 at Mansa Devi temple

A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning left six people dead and over 30 injured. The chaos broke out around 9am after a false rumor about a snapped electric wire caused panic in the crowd.

Videos showed women and kids caught in the crush as rescue teams moved in quickly to help.

Magisterial probe underway Authorities have launched a magisterial probe to find out who spread the false alarm.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister is monitoring relief efforts and has promised strict action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.