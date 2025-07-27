Next Article
President Murmu to visit Bengal on July 30-31
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to West Bengal on July 30-31 for a packed two-day trip.
She'll be at AIIMS Kalyani's very first convocation and later take part in a puja at the famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata.
The President is flying in with the Air Force, then hopping over to Kalyani by helicopter.
Expect traffic snarls, roadblocks
If you're around Kolkata or Nadia, expect tighter security and traffic restrictions—think blocked roads, rerouted trams, and goods vehicles off certain routes while she's here.
It's a big deal for AIIMS Kalyani to get this spotlight, and her temple visit is likely to draw crowds too.
Even if you're not directly affected, it's always interesting when the country's top leader drops by your city!