India, Singapore begin Bold Kurukshetra exercise in Jodhpur

The opening ceremony saw Colonel Arjun Ganapathi leading the Indian side and Lieutenant Colonel Khiew Zhi Yoong heading up the Singaporean team. A highlight was the ceremonial handover of the Regimental Flag from Singapore to India—a symbolic moment marking a fresh chapter for both armies.

Strengthening defense ties between both countries

Bold Kurukshetra isn't just about flexing military muscle—it's about learning together.

The focus is on validating operational procedures for mechanized warfare and sharing know-how that strengthens defense ties between both countries.

The exercise wraps up with an Indian Army equipment display on August 4—worth checking out if you're curious about how modern armies train together.