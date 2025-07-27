India, Singapore begin Bold Kurukshetra exercise in Jodhpur
India and Singapore just kicked off the 14th edition of their joint military exercise, Bold Kurukshetra, in Jodhpur.
Running from July 27 to August 4, 2025, this year's drills bring together the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment and India's Mechanized Infantry Regiment for some serious strategy sessions using computer-based wargames and table-top exercises.
Highlights of the opening ceremony
The opening ceremony saw Colonel Arjun Ganapathi leading the Indian side and Lieutenant Colonel Khiew Zhi Yoong heading up the Singaporean team.
A highlight was the ceremonial handover of the Regimental Flag from Singapore to India—a symbolic moment marking a fresh chapter for both armies.
Strengthening defense ties between both countries
Bold Kurukshetra isn't just about flexing military muscle—it's about learning together.
The focus is on validating operational procedures for mechanized warfare and sharing know-how that strengthens defense ties between both countries.
The exercise wraps up with an Indian Army equipment display on August 4—worth checking out if you're curious about how modern armies train together.