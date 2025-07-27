Next Article
Odisha: Man posing as mechanic tries to assault professor's wife
On Saturday, a man pretending to be an LPG mechanic tried to assault the wife of an assistant professor at Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, Odisha.
He got into the faculty quarters by claiming he needed to do a kitchen check, then locked the door and attacked her.
Woman calls her husband for help
The woman managed to escape into another room and called her husband for help.
Her cries alerted campus security, who quickly caught the suspect—Shankar Patra from Nilgiri—and handed him over to police.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety in university housing, especially for women.