UP: Girl killed by father, uncle for marrying outside religion
In Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly murdered by her father, uncle, and cousin after she eloped with her 19-year-old Dalit boyfriend.
The couple had been together for over a year before running away to Himachal Pradesh on July 15.
Her family tracked them down the next day, brought them back to their village, and beat them publicly.
On July 23, the girl's father, uncle, and cousin reportedly strangled her.
Body buried in secret
The accused secretly buried her body and told others she died of tuberculosis.
Villagers noticed marks on her neck during the burial and tipped off the boy's family and police.
After a complaint was filed on July 24, police arrested all three accused—who have since confessed—and exhumed the body for postmortem.
Authorities are now investigating possible police negligence and have deployed extra forces in the village to keep things calm.