UP: Girl killed by father, uncle for marrying outside religion India Jul 27, 2025

In Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly murdered by her father, uncle, and cousin after she eloped with her 19-year-old Dalit boyfriend.

The couple had been together for over a year before running away to Himachal Pradesh on July 15.

Her family tracked them down the next day, brought them back to their village, and beat them publicly.

On July 23, the girl's father, uncle, and cousin reportedly strangled her.