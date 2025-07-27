India's weight-loss drug market booming—reached ₹628 crore by June 2025
India's weight-loss drug market is exploding—reached ₹628 crore as of June 2025, which is five times bigger than just five years ago.
The surge comes from huge demand for popular drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
With obesity rates rising fast, India's catching up with a global trend that could see the worldwide market reach $150 billion in the next decade.
Wegovy, Mounjaro top choices for weight loss
Right now, Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are the top choices for people looking to manage their weight—thanks in part to celebrity buzz and real-life success stories.
These meds don't come cheap: monthly costs range from about ₹14,000 to over ₹26,000.
But things might get more affordable soon; patents on key drugs expire in 2026, so Indian pharma giants like Cipla and Dr. Reddy's are already working on launching their own versions.