India's weight-loss drug market booming—reached ₹628 crore by June 2025

Wegovy, Mounjaro top choices for weight loss

Right now, Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are the top choices for people looking to manage their weight—thanks in part to celebrity buzz and real-life success stories.

These meds don't come cheap: monthly costs range from about ₹14,000 to over ₹26,000.

But things might get more affordable soon; patents on key drugs expire in 2026, so Indian pharma giants like Cipla and Dr. Reddy's are already working on launching their own versions.