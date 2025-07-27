Odisha BJD corporator arrested for raping minor, threatening with abortion

Survivor's ordeal and legal proceedings

After the complaint was filed on July 23, Jena went into hiding until police caught him in Nilagiri, Balasore district.

Five people accused of helping him hide were also arrested and are now in custody.

The BJD suspended Jena right after his arrest.

He faces serious charges including rape, causing miscarriage without consent, obscene acts, criminal intimidation under Indian law, plus charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Police are recording the survivor's statement and conducting her medical exam as part of their ongoing investigation.