Odisha BJD corporator arrested for raping minor, threatening with abortion
Amaresh Jena, a corporator from Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was arrested on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after being accused of raping a 19-year-old girl.
The survivor says Jena promised to marry her after they met at the June 2023 Raja festival, but later forced her to have an abortion in February 2024 and threatened her to keep quiet.
Survivor's ordeal and legal proceedings
After the complaint was filed on July 23, Jena went into hiding until police caught him in Nilagiri, Balasore district.
Five people accused of helping him hide were also arrested and are now in custody.
The BJD suspended Jena right after his arrest.
He faces serious charges including rape, causing miscarriage without consent, obscene acts, criminal intimidation under Indian law, plus charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.
Police are recording the survivor's statement and conducting her medical exam as part of their ongoing investigation.