SC clarifies intent required for SC/ST Act to apply India Jul 27, 2025

The Supreme Court just clarified that simply being from a Scheduled Caste or Tribe doesn't mean the SC/ST Atrocities Act automatically applies.

For the law to kick in, there has to be clear intent to insult or humiliate someone because of their caste or tribe, and it has to happen in public.

The judgment was delivered on July 22.