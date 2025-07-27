Next Article
SC clarifies intent required for SC/ST Act to apply
The Supreme Court just clarified that simply being from a Scheduled Caste or Tribe doesn't mean the SC/ST Atrocities Act automatically applies.
For the law to kick in, there has to be clear intent to insult or humiliate someone because of their caste or tribe, and it has to happen in public.
The judgment was delivered on July 22.
Ruling based on family dispute case
This decision came from a family dispute where the accused argued there was no caste-based motive.
The court agreed, dropping charges under the SC/ST Act but allowing regular criminal charges to continue.
The ruling aims to protect genuine victims while making sure the law isn't misused in private fights without real caste-based harm—striking a balance between fairness and protection for marginalized groups.