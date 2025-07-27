Haridwar temple stampede kills several, reminds us of safety challenges

CM orders inquiry; power officials confirm no loose wire

Rescue teams and police responded fast, while District Magistrate Mayur Dixit ordered an inquiry to find out who started the rumor.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared his condolences and said relief work was being closely monitored.

Power officials checked the site and confirmed there were no exposed wires or electrical faults—so the tragedy was caused purely by crowd panic from false information.

Investigations are ongoing to track down those responsible for spreading the rumor.