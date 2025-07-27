Haridwar temple stampede kills several, reminds us of safety challenges
A tragic stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning left six to eight people dead and more than 30 injured.
The chaos broke out around 8:30am after a rumor spread about a loose electric wire on the temple path, causing panic as people rushed to escape.
CM orders inquiry; power officials confirm no loose wire
Rescue teams and police responded fast, while District Magistrate Mayur Dixit ordered an inquiry to find out who started the rumor.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared his condolences and said relief work was being closely monitored.
Power officials checked the site and confirmed there were no exposed wires or electrical faults—so the tragedy was caused purely by crowd panic from false information.
Investigations are ongoing to track down those responsible for spreading the rumor.
Similar incidents in India this year
This isn't an isolated incident—stampedes have happened at other crowded events across India this year, highlighting just how tough it is to keep large gatherings safe.
Mansa Devi Temple draws huge crowds during festivals like Shravan, making careful crowd management more important than ever.