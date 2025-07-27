India is buying a ton of advanced military gear
India just rolled out Operation Sindoor—a $4.5 billion emergency plan to quickly buy over 100 advanced defense systems.
The big goal: give the Army, Navy, and Air Force instant access to combat drones and super-detailed satellite surveillance from partners like the US, Israel, and Ukraine.
Think encrypted satellites and unmanned vehicles designed for modern, remote warfare.
Deals are expected to wrap up by November 2025
Contracts are expected to wrap up by November 2025, with deliveries starting in early 2026—so new gear is coming soon.
While these first deals don't include sharing tech secrets yet, they're opening doors for future partnerships (like US-based Shield AI working with JSW Defence on V-Bat drones).
Plus, India's DRDO just got a 12% budget boost to ramp up homegrown defense innovation alongside these imports.
```