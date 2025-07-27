India is buying a ton of advanced military gear

Deals are expected to wrap up by November 2025

Contracts are expected to wrap up by November 2025, with deliveries starting in early 2026—so new gear is coming soon.

While these first deals don't include sharing tech secrets yet, they're opening doors for future partnerships (like US-based Shield AI working with JSW Defence on V-Bat drones).

Plus, India's DRDO just got a 12% budget boost to ramp up homegrown defense innovation alongside these imports.

