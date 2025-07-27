Last chance to top up your old Chennai Metro card
From August 1, 2025, you won't be able to recharge your old Chennai Metro travel card anymore.
CMRL is switching everyone over to the Singara Chennai Card—a smart card that works not just on the metro, but also on busses and tolls for seamless cashless travel.
Use up your old card's balance
No worries—you can use up whatever money's left.
Once your balance drops below ₹50, just hand in your old card at any metro counter.
You'll get the new Singara Chennai Card for free, with your leftover balance and deposit moved over automatically.
One card for all travel needs
This new card is all about convenience: one tap gets you through metros, busses, and even toll booths.
If you prefer QR-code tickets, those aren't going anywhere either.
And if you're confused or need help switching over, CMRL has set up help desks at stations to walk you through it.
