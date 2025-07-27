Last chance to top up your old Chennai Metro card

No worries—you can use up whatever money's left. Once your balance drops below ₹50, just hand in your old card at any metro counter. You'll get the new Singara Chennai Card for free, with your leftover balance and deposit moved over automatically.

One card for all travel needs

This new card is all about convenience: one tap gets you through metros, busses, and even toll booths.

If you prefer QR-code tickets, those aren't going anywhere either.

And if you're confused or need help switching over, CMRL has set up help desks at stations to walk you through it.

