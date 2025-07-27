Next Article
UP interfaith marriages not valid without conversion: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad High Court just ruled that interfaith marriages in Uttar Pradesh aren't valid unless one partner officially converts.
This decision came after a case where a man married a minor at an Arya Samaj temple, and the court said the marriage certificate wasn't legally sound.
Home Secretary to investigate these practices by August 29
The court raised concerns about Arya Samaj temples handing out marriage certificates for a fee without following proper legal steps.
Now, the state's Home Secretary has to investigate these practices by August 29.
The ruling also ties into bigger worries about human trafficking and exploitation linked to unauthorized interfaith marriages, putting extra spotlight on how these institutions operate.