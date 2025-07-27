Next Article
YouTuber Aamir arrested for abusive content, misinformation
Mohammed Aamir, who runs the popular YouTube channel Top Real Team with over 5.8 million subscribers, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh.
His videos were flagged on X (formerly Twitter) for using abusive language and spreading misleading information.
YouTube channel has over 5.8 million subscribers
After investigating, police found Aamir's videos were full of profanity and false claims that could disrupt social harmony.
SP City Ranvijay Singh shared that legal action is underway against Aamir and his team for creating and sharing this kind of content.