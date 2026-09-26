Harish Rawat appears before ED in Dehradun over VPDO probe
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat showed up at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Dehradun this week, facing questions in a 2016 case involving alleged irregularities in the Village Panchayat Development Officer (VPDO) recruitment examination.
The case centers on suspected irregularities during the Village Panchayat Development Officer (VPDO) recruitment, and searches were also carried out at several locations in Dehradun, including the residence of his current personal assistant and former OSD, Chandan Singh Jeena.
ED seeks Rawat family financial records
ED officials asked Rawat for detailed financial records, including income tax returns and family asset information, something he admits is tricky given his big family.
He said he has a large family and that it is difficult to gather old documents for every member.
After cash and jewelry were found at his assistant's place earlier this month, Rawat resigned from all party posts but has posted a video before appearing before the ED.