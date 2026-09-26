Harish Rawat appears before ED in Dehradun over VPDO probe

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat showed up at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Dehradun this week, facing questions in a 2016 case involving alleged irregularities in the Village Panchayat Development Officer (VPDO) recruitment examination.

The case centers on suspected irregularities during the Village Panchayat Development Officer (VPDO) recruitment, and searches were also carried out at several locations in Dehradun, including the residence of his current personal assistant and former OSD, Chandan Singh Jeena.