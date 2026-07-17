Harjit Singh Grewal named chairperson of National Commission for Minorities
India
Harjit Singh Grewal, a senior BJP leader from Punjab, has just been named chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), filling a spot that has been empty since April 2025.
He steps in after Iqbal Singh Lalpura, keeping Sikh representation at the top.
Grewal's appointment highlights the government's push to include voices from different minority groups.
Munawari Begum named NCM vice chair
Munawari Begum is joining as vice chairperson and Glenn E. Souza Ticlo as a member, bringing NCM's current lineup to four out of seven possible members.
The team will serve for three years or until further notice.
The NCM keeps an eye on minority rights and advises the government on policies that impact these communities, basically making sure everyone gets fair treatment.