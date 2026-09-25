Harsh Goenka posts video showing trash on Vande Bharat trains
India
Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to social media to highlight how passengers are leaving trash, like wrappers and drink cans, on the otherwise well-maintained Vande Bharat trains.
His video showed the sharp contrast between the train's modern interiors and the careless mess left behind, sparking a conversation about how public habits can undermine new infrastructure.
Users emphasize shared responsibility for cleanliness
One user suggested, "By putting a special subject on civic sense in academic education."
One user questioned whether selling food on short trips is necessary, since it just adds to the waste problem.
The bigger point: even with great facilities, it's up to all of us to keep them clean.