Haryana assistant sub-inspector faked grandmother's death to get leave
India
A Haryana police assistant sub-inspector landed in trouble for pretending his grandmother had died just to get time off.
He went on leave from June 8 but didn't return the next day as expected, kept his phone switched off, and finally showed up at work on June 19.
Photos contradict Nuh officer's grandmother claim
When questioned, the officer first blamed his absence on last rites for his grandmother, then changed his story to say he was sick.
Officials got suspicious and found vacation photos of him and his family posted online during those dates.
Turns out, the person he mentioned in his leave application wasn't actually his grandmother but a distant relative.
The Nuh police have suspended him while a formal inquiry wraps up within 30 days.