Haryana assistant sub-inspector faked grandmother's death to get leave

Photos contradict Nuh officer's grandmother claim

When questioned, the officer first blamed his absence on last rites for his grandmother, then changed his story to say he was sick.

Officials got suspicious and found vacation photos of him and his family posted online during those dates.

Turns out, the person he mentioned in his leave application wasn't actually his grandmother but a distant relative.

The Nuh police have suspended him while a formal inquiry wraps up within 30 days.