Haryana IPS officer suicide: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave

The Haryana government has sent Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave after senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar named him and several others in his suicide note, alleging harassment and discrimination. Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence on October 7. The note named a total of 16 officers, including IAS and IPS personnel. The state government has since transferred another accused officer, Narendra Bijrania, from his post as SP Rohtak.

Family's demand IAS officers' association demands action Kumar's wife, P Amneet Kumar, a 2001-batch IAS officer, has been demanding action against Kapur. She alleged her husband faced "years of systematic humiliation, harassment and persecution" by senior officers. The Haryana IAS officers' association has also sought action on her complaint to the Chandigarh Police and representation to the Haryana chief minister.

Investigation progress SIT requests Kumar's wife to identify body for postmortem The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has requested Kumar's wife to identify the body for the postmortem. The autopsy is pending, as the family refuses to allow it until Kapur and Bijrania are arrested. Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against those named in Kumar's suicide note on charges of abetment to suicide and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, which was later amended to include harsher charges under Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.