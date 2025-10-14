J&K: 2 terrorists killed along LoC as army foils infiltration

The Indian Army confirmed the incident, saying troops fired toward suspicious movement along the LoC around 7:00pm. "Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," army officials said. In a separate incident, several blasts were reported in the Dudniyal sector, indicating possible coordinated infiltration attempts. "Flares were fired to illuminate the area and check for any movement across the border," a source told India Today.

Vigil

Terrorists waiting to infiltrate

Per IANS, the Army is keeping a 24-hour watch on the LOC and the hinterland to thwart any infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir before the mountain passes are closed by heavy snowfall this winter. Reports suggest terrorists are preparing to enter into Indian territory from launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the mountain passes are closed. Officials stated the number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate could be anywhere around 100.