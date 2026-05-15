Haryana permits CBI probe into ₹590cr IDFC First Bank fraud

CBI probes 3 IAS officers

The CBI will be looking closely at three senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vineet Garg, Pankaj Agarwal, and Mohammad Shayin, plus two others already suspended.

The scam reportedly worked by diverting government money into different accounts using fake companies and administrative approvals.

Over a dozen people, including bankers and government officers, have been arrested so far, while the Enforcement Directorate is also tracking where all that money went.