Haryana permits CBI probe into ₹590cr IDFC First Bank fraud
Haryana has given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a go-ahead to dig into a huge ₹590 crore bank fraud tied to IDFC First Bank.
The twist? Some senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are allegedly involved, and the whole thing came to light just this year.
The state's approval under anti-corruption laws means things could get serious.
CBI probes 3 IAS officers
The CBI will be looking closely at three senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vineet Garg, Pankaj Agarwal, and Mohammad Shayin, plus two others already suspended.
The scam reportedly worked by diverting government money into different accounts using fake companies and administrative approvals.
Over a dozen people, including bankers and government officers, have been arrested so far, while the Enforcement Directorate is also tracking where all that money went.