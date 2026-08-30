Haryana sanitation strike enters 24th day as disease risk rises

Things have gotten tense in cities like Karnal and Hisar, where protesting workers have slowed down municipal cleanup efforts.

On August 29, police detained some protesters as officials tried to clear heaps of waste with heavy machinery.

Despite the chaos, Karnal MC Commissioner Saloni Sharma says they've managed to cover about 90% of households.

Since August 19, roughly 1,400 metric tons of garbage have been cleared so far.

The strike is set to continue until at least August 30 as workers push for better job security.