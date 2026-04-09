Haryana suspends IAS officers after ₹590cr IDFC First Bank probe
India
Big news from Haryana: two top IAS officers, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar, have been suspended after being linked to a ₹590 crore scam involving IDFC First Bank.
The state's anti-corruption bureau kicked off the probe, which points to a network of bank employees and private players working together.
Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar arrested
Investigators found about ₹300 crore was allegedly routed into the account of Swastik Desh Projects.
Alongside the suspended officers, who held key government posts, Ribhav Rishi, a former branch manager, and Abhay Kumar, a former relationship manager have already been arrested.
The authorities say more officials might be caught up as they dig deeper into this financial mess.