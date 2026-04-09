Haryana suspends IAS officers after ₹590cr IDFC First Bank probe

Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar arrested

Investigators found about ₹300 crore was allegedly routed into the account of Swastik Desh Projects.

Alongside the suspended officers, who held key government posts, Ribhav Rishi, a former branch manager, and Abhay Kumar, a former relationship manager have already been arrested.

The authorities say more officials might be caught up as they dig deeper into this financial mess.