Hauz Rani fire 21 deaths prompts backlash over Delhi draft
After a tragic fire at a Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast that claimed 21 lives, Delhi's new draft policy is facing serious backlash.
The plan would shift safety certifications from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to private auditors, with DFS only doing random checks.
Officials say this could speed things up, but experts worry it might make accountability weaker, especially since there have been 89 fire-related deaths in Delhi in the past five months.
Self-certification allowed for smaller properties
The proposed rules also let smaller properties self-certify online instead of getting inspected, which is a big step back from stricter policies in place before.
Major violations were found in the recent tragedy, like running far more rooms than allowed.
Court-mandated safety measures after another deadly fire remained incomplete, and experts warn that relaxed regulations could make things worse in crowded areas.