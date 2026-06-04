Hauz Rani fire 21 deaths prompts backlash over Delhi draft India Jun 04, 2026

After a tragic fire at a Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast that claimed 21 lives, Delhi's new draft policy is facing serious backlash.

The plan would shift safety certifications from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to private auditors, with DFS only doing random checks.

Officials say this could speed things up, but experts worry it might make accountability weaker, especially since there have been 89 fire-related deaths in Delhi in the past five months.