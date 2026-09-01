Haveri doctor, nurse suspended after patients forced to clean cesspit
A doctor and nurse in Karnataka's Haveri district have been suspended after allegedly making two patients clean the hospital's cesspit, something that's not just shocking but also illegal.
The incident happened on August 28 and quickly spread online, prompting health officials to step in with immediate suspensions and a formal investigation.
Police register manual scavenging case
Administrative Medical Officer Dr. Shankar Hiregowdar and Senior Nursing Officer Vanitha Kurundawad are accused of letting this happen, with reports saying the nurse asked familiar patients to do the dirty work while the doctor gave permission.
Manual scavenging is banned in Karnataka, so police registered a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the law banning manual removal of human excreta.
Officials say these suspensions are meant to allow a fair and impartial departmental inquiry and to prevent any possible tampering with documents or influence on witnesses.