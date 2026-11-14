Head-on crash on Amritsar-Bathinda highway kills 4, injures about 30
A serious accident on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Punjab left four people dead and about 30 others hurt.
It happened when a bus tried to avoid a motorcycle, ended up in the wrong lane, and crashed head-on into another bus.
The victims include individuals from the busses and the woman on the motorcycle.
Pilgrim busses involved in crash
Both busses were carrying pilgrims: one was a Chief Minister Pilgrimage bus heading to Mansa, the other was traveling to Amritsar.
Emergency teams got about 30 injured people to Tarn Taran's Civil Hospital.