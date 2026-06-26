Health Ministry wants 12-month shelf life for most imported medicines
India
The Health Ministry wants most imported medicines to have at least 12 months of shelf life left when they enter India.
This update, announced on June 22, is meant to make sure people get medicines that will not expire too soon and to help the supply chain run more smoothly.
Ministry invites feedback on shelf-life rule
The change is only about how long medicines last. It does not affect rules around drug quality or safety.
Officials say it should cut down on wasted medicines and help pharmacies manage their stock better.
If you have thoughts on the new rule, the ministry is open to feedback before it is finalized.