'Heated rod inserted inside rectum...ears cut': Bihar man tortured ruthlessly

A cloth vendor, Mohammad Athar Hussain, was lynched by a group of villagers in Bihar on December 5. The incident took place in Bhattapur village when Hussain's bicycle got punctured and he sought help from a nearby group. The men, who were drunk, allegedly mistook him for a thief and subjected him to brutal torture, including inserting a heated iron rod into his rectum, cutting off his ears with pliers, crushing his fingers and fracturing his head.

Family informed Victim's family learns about incident through video Hussain's family learned about the horrific incident when his brother, Mohammad Chand Hussain, saw a video of the injured man. They rushed to Nawada, where Hussain was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. According to Chand, the inebriated man asked his name before frisking him. One of them took his money, and when he refused, they began assaulting him. In a video statement before his death, Hussain said he was beaten by a mob of 20-25 men, including minors.

Arrests made Police investigation underway "Every time he lost consciousness, they sprinkled water to wake him up and continued the beating. When they thought he could take no more, they placed jewellery around his body to frame him as a thief," Chand was quoted as saying by IE. The police reached the spot around 2:30am and found Hussain in a critical condition. An FIR has been lodged against 25 people, with murder charges added after Hussain's death.