Heavy rain and strong winds hit Visakhapatnam, 12km roads affected
India
Visakhapatnam has been hit hard by heavy rain and strong winds this week, with the city scrambling to clear fallen trees and repair damaged roads.
Relief teams have already removed most of the debris, but about 12km of roads are still affected.
The downpour started on September 23 and has not let up much since, making daily life a real challenge for locals.
Flood warnings for Nagavali and Vamsadhara
With rivers like Nagavali and Vamsadhara swelling fast, officials have put out flood warnings in several areas.
The State Disaster Response Force has already been deployed in the affected districts as part of the precautionary arrangements, and people living in low-lying spots are being asked to stay alert or move if needed.