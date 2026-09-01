Heavy rain floods Ganga Expressway toll plaza near Bashiratganj
India
On Monday, heavy rain left a chunk of the Ganga Expressway underwater near Bashiratganj.
The toll plaza and about 500 meters of the service road were submerged under nearly 2 feet of water, making it tough for small vehicles to get through; some even got partially flooded.
Patel Infrastructure faces drainage constraints
Patel Infrastructure is working to drain the water using tractors and tube wells, but it is a slow process and could take up to 2 days.
This stretch has been hit by cracks and damage six times before.
Raising the toll plaza is not easy either: an overhead power line limits how high they can build, which keeps this spot vulnerable whenever it pours.