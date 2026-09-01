Heavy rain floods Lucknow streets and homes across neighborhoods
India
Heavy rain hit Lucknow on Tuesday, and the city's infrastructure just could not keep up.
Streets in areas like Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Jankipuram Extension were flooded, making it tough for people to get around.
Many residents even had water seep into their homes, definitely not how anyone wants to spend their day.
Chinhat road collapse delays repairs
A road near Chinhat caved in, leaving a huge crater and delaying repairs since the rain would not let up.
Water nearly flooded the municipal corporation headquarters, while a fallen tree blocked traffic between Nishatganj and Daliganj.
People are pretty fed up with these recurring waterlogging problems.