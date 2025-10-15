Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu; boulder hits bus, no injuries
Heavy rain hit Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on October 14-15, prompting landslip warnings and official alerts.
A boulder crashed onto a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus near Coonoor, damaging the front but, thankfully, everyone made it out safely and switched to another bus.
The rain also brought down a wall under construction at Coonoor railway station, but no one was hurt since the site was empty.
Landslide, flash flood risks as heavy rain continues
Officials say Nilgiris saw up to 40mm of rain, with more heavy showers expected in at least 16 Tamil Nadu districts until October 19.
With the northeast monsoon setting in, risks like landslides and potential flash floods are rising, so authorities are checking vulnerable spots and keeping emergency teams ready.
If you're in hilly or flood-prone areas, it's smart to stay alert for updates and possible disruptions.