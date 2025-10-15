Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu; boulder hits bus, no injuries

Landslide, flash flood risks as heavy rain continues

Officials say Nilgiris saw up to 40mm of rain, with more heavy showers expected in at least 16 Tamil Nadu districts until October 19.

With the northeast monsoon setting in, risks like landslides and potential flash floods are rising, so authorities are checking vulnerable spots and keeping emergency teams ready.

If you're in hilly or flood-prone areas, it's smart to stay alert for updates and possible disruptions.